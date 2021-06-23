Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi To Shweta Tiwari, Here Are Top 5 Finalists; Celebs Return To Mumbai!

Divyanka Tripathi

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi, who surprised everyone with her participation in the stunt based reality show, is apparently one of the top finalists. The actress has been sharing pictures from the sets and has definetly been hitting the headlines for her sportive and stylish looks. The makers recently released a promo in which she was called 'Magar Rani', in which she was seen singing lullaby to crocodile, which was lying on her lap. We are sure that her fans will be eagerly waiting to watch her do daredevil stunts.

Varun Sood

The second finalist of the show is apparently Ace of Space contestant Varun Sood. It has to be recalled that recently, there were reports that he was rushed to hospital as he injured his wrist while performing a risky stunt. However, he returned to the sets after he was given medical treatment.

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari, who has been surrounded by controversies of late due to personal reasons, made it to the finale! The actress has been at her best and apparently has been giving her 100% to all the tasks.

Arjun Bijlani

Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani has finally proved that he is the real hero, who can really fight animals (as KKK 11 needs celebrities to fight all sort of dangerous stunts that involve animals as well)! The actor has finally made it to the finale. Recently, the makers released another promo, which featured Arjun, in which he was seen petrified of 'bijli (electric shocks)'.

Vishal Aditya Singh

Apparently, Vishal Aditya Singh is one of the five finalists of the show. Well, it is surprising as it has to be recalled that there were reports that Vishal Aditya Singh was the first contestant to be eliminated from the show. Well, either the reports are false or he might have returned to the show as wild card entrant!

Celebs Return To Mumbai

Finally, the shooting of the show has been wrapped up and the celebrities have returned home ‘Mumbai'. While Divya Agarwal surprised her love Varun Sood at airport, Shweta Tiwari and Rahul Vaidya were spotted at the airport.

In fact, while returning, the singer also met his fans from Pakistan at the airport. The women revealed they are Bigg Boss fans and have been following the singer's journey from Indian Idol. Rahul was humbled by receiving so much love and had a chat with them for a while. He shared the videos on his social media page.

Also, when a fan said (on Twitter) that they are missing Rahul, Disha, Jasmin and Aly and asked when he is planning to meet them, he replied, "Soon after I finish my quarantine @AlyGoni @jasminbhasin @disha11parmar dinner soon ... ❤️."