Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Fans React To Anushka Sen's Elimination; Impressed With Vishal & Rahul For Guiding Her

Recently, Anushka Sen, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani and Divyanka Tripathi fought to save themselves from being eliminated in Rohit Shetty hosted stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. After performing a few stunts, elimination stunt was performed by Anushka, Varun and Arjun. While Varun and Arjun managed to save themselves, Anushka couldn't, and hence she got eliminated.

Apart from Rohit Shetty, fans too, were all praise for Anushka, who was the youngest contestant on the show. They also loved the way how Arjun and Vishal Aditya Singh guided and supported her.



Take a look at a few tweets.

@ItsTeamAnushka: Ending of #AnushkaSen 's #KKK11 journey. Thank you #VishalAdityaSingh #VarunSood #RahulVaidya #ArjunBijlani #ShwetaTiwari #DivyankaTripathi and everyone for always motivating our girl whenever she felt low during the show☺️.

Aashu Singh: Everyone was shouting like anything on #AnushkaSen becoz she was not able to open screw. My champ calmly guided her 🥰 Love you champ 🏆❤🤩 #RahulVaidya.

@SengelFan: Reading tweets .... And hence #AnushkaSen always takes name of #RahulVaidya and #VishalAdityaSingh in close ones from #KKK11. yesterday also during rope task only Vishal and Rahul guided "Rohit guided to Abhinav, divyanaka, shweta , varun, arjun" but not anushka And today also.

@OfficialArjunTm: Only #RahulVaidya and #VishalAdityaSingh guided #AnushkaSen,rest contestant not a single time cheer for her.

Jaya: The saved contestants guided everyone except #AnushkaSen, at last #RahulVaidya and #VishalAdityaSingh guided her...

(Social media posts are not edited)