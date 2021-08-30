Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Fans React To Anushka Sen's Elimination; Impressed With Vishal & Rahul For Guiding Her
Recently, Anushka Sen, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani and Divyanka Tripathi fought to save themselves from being eliminated in Rohit Shetty hosted stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. After performing a few stunts, elimination stunt was performed by Anushka, Varun and Arjun. While Varun and Arjun managed to save themselves, Anushka couldn't, and hence she got eliminated.
Apart
from
Rohit
Shetty,
fans
too,
were
all
praise
for
Anushka,
who
was
the
youngest
contestant
on
the
show.
They
also
loved
the
way
how
Arjun
and
Vishal
Aditya
Singh
guided
and
supported
her.
Take a look at a few tweets.
@ItsTeamAnushka: Ending of #AnushkaSen 's #KKK11 journey. Thank you #VishalAdityaSingh #VarunSood #RahulVaidya #ArjunBijlani #ShwetaTiwari #DivyankaTripathi and everyone for always motivating our girl whenever she felt low during the show☺️.
Aashu Singh: Everyone was shouting like anything on #AnushkaSen becoz she was not able to open screw. My champ calmly guided her 🥰 Love you champ 🏆❤🤩 #RahulVaidya.
@SengelFan: Reading tweets .... And hence #AnushkaSen always takes name of #RahulVaidya and #VishalAdityaSingh in close ones from #KKK11. yesterday also during rope task only Vishal and Rahul guided "Rohit guided to Abhinav, divyanaka, shweta , varun, arjun" but not anushka And today also.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 August 29 Highlights: Anushka Sen Gets Eliminated From The Rohit Shetty Show
Latest TRP Ratings: Indian Idol 12 Finale Pushes Anupamaa To 2nd Spot; Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Witnesses Jump
@OfficialArjunTm: Only #RahulVaidya and #VishalAdityaSingh guided #AnushkaSen,rest contestant not a single time cheer for her.
Jaya: The saved contestants guided everyone except #AnushkaSen, at last #RahulVaidya and #VishalAdityaSingh guided her...
(Social media posts are not edited)