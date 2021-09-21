Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Finale: Date, Time, Where To Watch, Finalists Name & Details About Rohit Shetty Show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Finale Date & Time

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's grand finale will be aired on Saturday and Sunday (September 25 and 26, 2021) at 9:30 pm.

Where To Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Finale?

Viewers can watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale on Colors TV. The netizens can also stream it on the VOOT app.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Finalists

This time, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has six finalists - Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari and Varun Sood.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Evicted Contestants

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 had a bunch of contestants but due to their poor performances in the task, they got evicted from the show. The eliminated contestants are - Abhinav Shukla, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Nikki Tamboli, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Aastha Gill and Mahekk Chahal.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Finale Shooting Details

The finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will be shot in Filmcity, Mumbai. Let us tell you, the entire season was shot in Cape Town, South Africa.