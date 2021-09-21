Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Finale: Date, Time, Where To Watch, Finalists Name & Details About Rohit Shetty Show
Colors TV's celebrity adventure show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. Ever since the show was started, fans can't keep calm to witness the grand finale of the show. In the semi-finale, Abhinav Shukla and Sana Makbul got eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Last week, the finalists of the Rohit Shetty show also appeared on the dance reality show, Dance Deewane 3 for the promotions.
And now, ahead of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale, let's have a look at the streaming details about the mega event.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Finale Date & Time
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's grand finale will be aired on Saturday and Sunday (September 25 and 26, 2021) at 9:30 pm.
Where To Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Finale?
Viewers can watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale on Colors TV. The netizens can also stream it on the VOOT app.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Finalists
This time, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has six finalists - Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari and Varun Sood.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Evicted Contestants
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 had a bunch of contestants but due to their poor performances in the task, they got evicted from the show. The eliminated contestants are - Abhinav Shukla, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Nikki Tamboli, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Aastha Gill and Mahekk Chahal.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Finale Shooting Details
The finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will be shot in Filmcity, Mumbai. Let us tell you, the entire season was shot in Cape Town, South Africa.