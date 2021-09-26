Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Grand Finale Highlights: Arjun Bijlani Wins The Show; Divyanka Is The First Runner-Up

The grand finale episode (26th September) of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 starts with introduction of the top 5 finalists - Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Varun Sood. This is following by host Rohit Shetty’s grand entry on the set of the KKK 11 finale. The filmmaker reveals that the winner of KKK 11 will get the coveted trophy along with a Maruti Suzuki Swift car and prize money of Rs 20 lakh. He then thanked the viewers for making this season the number 1 reality show on TV.

The first stunt of the final episode takes place between Vishal, Shweta, and Arjun. Each contestant will be on one running truck and once the stunt starts, they will have to move on the rope which is tied to the another running truck and collect a total of 5 flags and reach the finish line. Vishal and Arjun successfully perform the stunt but Shweta fails to complete the challenge. As a result, she gets eliminated

The second stunt is performed by Divyanka and Varun. The winner of this stunt will join Vishal and Arjun in the finale stunt. Divyanka and Varun will have to perform a car based stunt where they have to run the car and smash the other cars that will come on the way. Both the contestants perform well. However, Varun took 13 seconds while Divyanka completed the stunt in 7 seconds. Hence, Varun gets eliminated.

The Grand Finale Stunt of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will be performed by Arjun, Vishal and Divyanka and the winner of this stunt will be crowned as the winner of the show. The aforementioned stunt will take place in a boat where the contestants will have to hook the boat to the helicopter, which will then take them to their second mark which happens to be a burning house. The contestant will have to open the fire extinguisher with a key and extinguish the fire to get a mannequin to the roof of the house. At the end, they need to take it with them in the helicopter and reach the finish point.

Vishal commences the stunt but after reaching the first mark, he aborts the challenge. On the other hand, Arjun goes next followed by Divyanka and they both successfully complete the given challenge. However, there was a difference of mere 20 seconds between Arjun and Divyanka’s stunt. Eventually, host Rohit Shetty reveals that Arjun Bijlani is the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 whilst Divyanka is the 1st runner-up the show.