Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Grand Finale (Sep 25) Highlights: Rahul Vaidya Is Eliminated From The Show

Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
11,
the
highly
popular
stunt
reality
show
of
Colors
TV
is
finally
coming
to
its
end,
this
weekend.
The
finalists
of
the
Rohit
Shetty
show,
including
Arjun
Bijlani,
Divyanka
Tripathi
Dahiya,
Shweta
Tiwari,
Vishal
Aditya
Singh,
Rahul
Vaidya,
and
Varun
Sood
are
now
gearing
up
for
the
final
race
of
KKK
11.
The
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
11
grand
finale
episode
of
Saturday
(September
25,
2021)
began
with
Rahul
Vaidya
dedicating
a
song
for
the
show's
host,
Rohit
Shetty.
After
Rahul's
performance,
Divyanka
Tripathi
Dahiya
shared
her
thoughts
on
winning
the
KKK
11
trophy.
She
was
followed
by
the
other
5
finalists
of
this
season.
Later,
the
show
witnessed
the
return
of
two
of
its
most
popular
contestants,
Abhinav
Shukla
and
Sana
Makbul.
Both
Abhinav
and
Sana
are
back
at
the
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
11
platform
to
cheer
for
the
finalists.
The
duo's
entry
has
left
the
finalists
highly
excited.
Divyanka
Tripathi
Dahiya
later
opened
up
about
the
unique
talent
of
the
show's
host,
Rohit
Shetty.
The
actress
revealed
that
Shetty
is
good
at
a
card
trick,
and
requested
him
to
perform
it
for
them.
The
director
readily
agreed
and
impressed
the
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
11
team
with
his
card
trick.