Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Grand Finale (Sep 25) Highlights: Rahul Vaidya Is Eliminated From The Show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the highly popular stunt reality show of Colors TV is finally coming to its end, this weekend. The finalists of the Rohit Shetty show, including Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya, and Varun Sood are now gearing up for the final race of KKK 11.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 grand finale episode of Saturday (September 25, 2021) began with Rahul Vaidya dedicating a song for the show's host, Rohit Shetty. After Rahul's performance, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared her thoughts on winning the KKK 11 trophy. She was followed by the other 5 finalists of this season.

Later, the show witnessed the return of two of its most popular contestants, Abhinav Shukla and Sana Makbul. Both Abhinav and Sana are back at the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 platform to cheer for the finalists. The duo's entry has left the finalists highly excited.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya later opened up about the unique talent of the show's host, Rohit Shetty. The actress revealed that Shetty is good at a card trick, and requested him to perform it for them. The director readily agreed and impressed the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 team with his card trick.