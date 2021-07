Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the highly anticipated stunt reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty is premiering on Colors TV tonight. The highly popular reality show brings together some of the most celebrated faces of Indian television together, for the first time. The sensational singer Rahul Vaidya, popular actors Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, and Arjun Bijlani, are some of the most popular contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11.