Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Grand Premiere: Rahul, Divyanka, Shweta & Others Team Up For The Rohit Shetty Show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the highly anticipated stunt reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty is premiering on Colors TV tonight. The highly popular reality show brings together some of the most celebrated faces of Indian television together. Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11, which was entirely shot in Cape Town, South Africa, was recently launched in an event held in Mumbai.

Some of the most popular faces of Indian television, including the Bigg Boss fame Rahul Vaidya, popular actresses Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Shweta Tiwari, actor-TV host Arjun Bijlani, and others are coming together for the Rohit Shetty show. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is hitting the screens with the tagline 'Darr V/s Dare'.

Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Maheck Chahal, Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raj Jain, and Anushka Sen are the other participants of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11. The Rohit Shetty show will be aired on Colors TV at 9.30 PM, from July 17 Saturday.

Rohit Shetty, the host kickstarted season 11 of Khatron Ke Khiladi by explaining the concept of the show, and the risks involved in it. The contestants of the show, including Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Maheck Chahal, Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raj Jain, and Anushka Sen, are introduced. Rubina Dilaik has also made a special appearance through Abhinav Shukla's phone when he video called her.

Later, the contestants reached the location in a jeep, where they meet the host, Rohit Shetty. The hitmaker was seen threatening the contestants with a tiger by his side, much to their shock.