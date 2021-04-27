Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Is Rahul Vaidya Highest-Paid Celebrity Contestant This Season?

Rahul Vaidya, who became a household name with Indian Idol, surprised fans by participating in Bigg Boss 14. The singer gained huge fan following after his Bigg Boss stint and has become super busy with new projects. Apparently, he was offered Nach Baliye 10 along with his girlfriend Disha Parmer but he preferred to do Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

As per ETimes TV report, Rahul is the highest-paid celebrity contestant this season. It is being said that he is being paid Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh per episode.

Rahul was apparently not sure of participating in the show as they were planning to get married. But because of COVID-19 situation in the country, the couple will not be tying the knot anytime soon. And hence, Rahul decided to take up Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Meanwhile, the stunt-based reality show will be hosted by Rohit Shetty. It is being said that Sanaya Irani, Anushka Sen, Maheck Chahal, Sana Sayyad, Vishal Aditya Singh, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood and Aastha Gill have been finalised for the show.

It is being said that Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will be shot in Cape Town, South Africa. This is the sixth time when the show's shoot will take place in Cape Town. The celebrity contestants will be flying to the venue in the first week of May.