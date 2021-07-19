Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 July 18 Highlights: Nikki Tamboli Gets Eliminated From The Rohit Shetty Show

The highly anticipated eleventh season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 began yesterday with an action-packed episode. Almost all contestants barring Mahekk Chahal, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh performed the tasks yesterday and today was time for the aforementioned four contestants to face their fears.

Host Rohit Shetty announces that Vishal, Sana, Varun and Mahekk will be doing a helicopter-based stunt. Vishal and Sana are paired together while Mahekk and Varun form the other team. The two teams perform the stunt over a lake by hanging on two giant balls, trying to collect the flags with the show's name on them. However, the results of the task get delayed due to bad weather.

On the next day, Rohit Shetty reveals that both the teams have removed 10 flags each. However, since Vishal and Sana took more time than Varun-Mahekk, the latter are announced as the winners of the stunt.

Later, Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul are given a chance to come out of the danger zone by getting rid of 'fear fhanda.’ Sana Makbul bowls over everyone by completing the stunt in record time. Rohit Shetty also reveals that both Rahul and Sana are now free from the 'fear fhanda' as they did better than Vishal, who will now have to do the elimination stunt.

This is followed by Anushka and Nikki’s stunt, where they will be blindfolded and have to guess which animals have been put on their body. Anushka does well in the task while Nikki fails to complete the task again. Nikki even breaks down and cries while doing the stunts and Abhinav goes in to help her. Anushka gets rid of 'fear fhanda' while Nikki joins Vishal in the elimination stunt.

The Elimination challenge is a water stunt and both Vishal and Nikki have water phobia. However, Vishal overcomes his fear and completes the task while Nikki aborts the stunt again leaving Rohit Shetty very disappointed. Nikki elimination decision is left on the contestants and most of them are of the opinion that she should not be in the show as she has aborted three stunts. This results in Nikki Tamboli getting eliminated from the show.