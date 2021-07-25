Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 July 24 Highlights: Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Sourabh Raj Win Lockets!

The
July
24
episode
of
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
11
began
on
a
highly
energetic
note,
with
host
Rohit
Shetty
introducing
a
new
task.
In
the
episode,
the
contestants
are
seen
performing
high
voltage
stunt
sequences,
to
win
the
'K' medal.
After
emerging
as
the
winners
of
their
respective
tasks,
Arjun
Bijlani,
Shweta
Tiwari,
Sourabh
Raj
Jain,
and
Aastha
Gill
won
lockets.
Host
Rohit
Shetty,
who
introduced
the
concept
of
the
'K'
medal,
asked
the
contestants
to
win
it
to
gain
the
ultimate
power.
Before
the
showdown
to
win
the
'K'
medal,
the
contestants
are
asked
to
perform
stunts
to
win
the
lockets.
The
lockets
are
nothing
but
the
tickets
to
compete
for
the
'K'
medal.
Aastha
Gill
and
Rahul
Vaidya
performed
the
first
task
of
the
day,
where
they
were
asked
to
enter
a
cage
and
collect
plates
with
the
help
of
a
stick.
But
both
of
them
couldn't
complete
the
task
as
the
lions
broke
their
sticks.
However,
Aastha
won
the
task
by
collecting
more
plates
and
got
the
locket
from
Rohit
Shetty.
Next,
Arjun
Bijlani,
Abhinav
Shukla,
and
Varun
Sood
fought
for
the
locket
and
were
asked
to
find
a
bag
inside
the
caravan.
Later,
they
were
asked
to
go
on
the
roof
of
the
caravan
and
open
a
toolbox.
Varun
was
unable
to
complete
the
task,
but
both
Arjun
and
Abhinav
performed
exceptionally
well.
But
Arjun
emerged
as
the
winner
and
won
the
locket.
Meanwhile,
the
other
contestants
are
asked
to
choose
the
person
whom
they
think
might
win
the
caravan
task.
Among
the
women
who
believed
that
Arjun
Bijlani
will
not
win
the
task,
Divyanka
Tripathi
Dahiya
was
chosen
to
bear
the
consequences,
after
the
actor
won
the
task.
Divyanka
was
asked
to
perform
a
Mexican
stunt,
but
she
failed
to
complete
the
task,
as
she
fell
in
the
water.