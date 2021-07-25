Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 July 24 Highlights: Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Sourabh Raj Win Lockets!

The July 24 episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 began on a highly energetic note, with host Rohit Shetty introducing a new task. In the episode, the contestants are seen performing high voltage stunt sequences, to win the 'K' medal. After emerging as the winners of their respective tasks, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Sourabh Raj Jain, and Aastha Gill won lockets.

Host Rohit Shetty, who introduced the concept of the 'K' medal, asked the contestants to win it to gain the ultimate power. Before the showdown to win the 'K' medal, the contestants are asked to perform stunts to win the lockets. The lockets are nothing but the tickets to compete for the 'K' medal.

Aastha Gill and Rahul Vaidya performed the first task of the day, where they were asked to enter a cage and collect plates with the help of a stick. But both of them couldn't complete the task as the lions broke their sticks. However, Aastha won the task by collecting more plates and got the locket from Rohit Shetty.

Next, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, and Varun Sood fought for the locket and were asked to find a bag inside the caravan. Later, they were asked to go on the roof of the caravan and open a toolbox. Varun was unable to complete the task, but both Arjun and Abhinav performed exceptionally well. But Arjun emerged as the winner and won the locket.

Meanwhile, the other contestants are asked to choose the person whom they think might win the caravan task. Among the women who believed that Arjun Bijlani will not win the task, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was chosen to bear the consequences, after the actor won the task. Divyanka was asked to perform a Mexican stunt, but she failed to complete the task, as she fell in the water.