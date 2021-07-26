Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 July 25 Highlights: Arjun Bijlani Emerges As The Winner Of First K-Medal Of The Show

Ever since its commencement, the eleventh season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is garnering immense love from the audience. In yesterday’s episode, contestants Astha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Saurabh Raj Jain, and Shweta Tiwari were able to impress Rohit Shetty with their performance and also gained a lot of appreciation from the viewers.

The July 25 episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 begins with the remaining three contestants Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Divyanka Tripathi performing their stunt to win the coveted K locket.

In the first task, the contestants will have to be on a ladder and climb up to the hunter jet which has 10 flags attached to it. They need to get all these flags and in the end, they will have to jump from the left wing of the jet. Both Divyanka and Sana complete the stunt but with a penalty. Vishal, on the other hand, manages to complete the stunt successfully without penalty and emerges as the winner of the locket. Before the next stunt, host Rohit Shetty plays a fun game with Arjun Bijlani.

Soon, the second stunt takes place between some of the locket winners from yesterday’s episode namely Saurabh Raj, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, and Vishal Aditya Singh. The winner of this challenge will qualify for the last stunt to win the K-medal. The task takes place between Arjun and Shweta. Arjun beats Shweta and she loses the winning locket while Arjun reaches the K-medal’s final stunt.

The third stunt which involves an ostrich takes place between Saurabh, Aastha, and Vishal. The latter hooked all 4 flags and won the stunt. So, Vishal and Arjun face off in the final stunt for the K-medal.

In the underwater stunt, both the contestants will have to rescue a family of four (mannequins) who are trapped inside a bus that is under the pool. Arjun starts the stunt first and successfully completes it by rescuing all 4 mannequins. This is followed by Vishal going next and completing the task successfully as well. However, Vishal took more time to complete the challenge. As a result, Arjun Bijlani emerges as the winner of the first K-medal of Khatron Ke Khiladi.