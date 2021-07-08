Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Launch: Arjun, Nikki & Other Contestants Make Stylish Entry; Divyanka Gets A Surprise

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been in the news since a long time. Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Aastha Gill, Maheck Chahal, Sana Makbul, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Anushka Sen will be seen showing off their daredevil stunts this season. The stunt-based reality show, which is hosted by Rohit Shetty, was launched today (July 8) in Mumbai.

The stage was all set for the grand launch and the celebrity contestants made a stylish entry. The contestants were seen posing for the cameras.



Divyanka Tripathi, who is celebrating her wedding anniversary today, got a surprise from the channel. The actress looked stunning in a black dress at the event. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress was seen cutting the cake as her co-contestants were seen cheering and wishing her on her special day.

At the event, host Rohit Shetty looked dapper in a black shirt and pant. Shweta Tiwari looked hot in a white pant suit, while Anushka looked stylish in a black strappy dress. Varun Sood wore a white t-shirt with green-white jacket and black pants, Vishal looked energetic in white t-shirt with black-white jacket and blue jeans. Nikki Tamboli dazzled in black attire.

Rahul Vaidya, who is all set to marry actress-girlfriend Disha Parmar looked dapper in a black dress with multi-coloured jacket and donned black shades.

Sana Makbol looked gorgeous in a blue dress while Aastha Gill looked beautiful in a pink-white dress. Arjun Bijlani donned white t-shirt with black jacket and pant, and Saurab Raj Jain donned yellow t-shirt with black jacket and blue pant.

