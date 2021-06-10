Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki & 4 Other Contestants Have Been Eliminated; Finale To Be Shot On THIS Date!

Vishal Aditya Singh Eliminated!

Earlier, there were reports that Vishal Aditya Singh, who was at the bottom three along with Anushka Sen and Nikki Tamboli, is the first contestant who has apparently been eliminated from the stunt-based reality show.

Anushka Sen Eliminated!

Also, as per Instagram handle ‘khatronkekhiladi11x', Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani and Anushka Sen are wearing Fear Funda t-shirts and are apparently performing elimination task, and Anushka lost the task, hence was eliminated.

5 Eliminated Contestants

Apart from Anushka, four contestants have been eliminated so far. It's at one go or after doing several tasks is not known yet. The four eliminated contestants as per Tellychakker reports are- Nikki Tamboli, Astha Gill, Meheck Chahal and Sourabh Raaj Jain.

Eliminated Contestants To Re-Enter As Wild Card Entries

It is also being said that the evicted contestants might re-enter the stunt-based reality show as wild card entrants. Usually, new celebrities would re-enter the show as wild card entrants, but due to the pandemic the airlines are shut, the makers are using the evicted contestants as wild card entrants.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Finale Episode Shooting In Cape Town

Coming to the finale, it is being said that the finale episode, which usually would be shot in India (like previous seasons), will be shot in Cape Town owing to the pandemic situation. Apparently, the finale episode will be shot on June 17, 2021.