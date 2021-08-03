Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki On People Who Felt Arjun Was Unfair As He Chose Sourabh Instead Of Her
Recently,
Sourabh
Raaj
Jain
was
eliminated
from
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
11
and
netizens
were
not
happy
with
the
same.
For
those
who
missed
the
episode,
it
so
happened
that
Arjun
Bijlani,
who
won
K-medal
and
won
immunity,
had
an
advantage
and
chose
Sourabh
to
do
elimination
task
instead
of
him.
Although
Sourabh
performed
well,
he
was
eliminated
as
he
took
a
little
more
time
compared
to
other
two
contestants-
Anushka
Sen
and
Mahekk
Chahal,
who
also
performed
the
task.
Post
Sourabh's
elimination,
people
felt
that
Arjun
Bijlani
was
unfair
and
he
should
have
ideally
chosen
Nikki
Tamboli
to
do
the
elimination
task
instead,
as
she
has
not
been
performing
well.
Other
contestants
Abhinav
Shukla
and
Shweta
Tiwari
also
felt
the
same.
Now,
Nikki
has
reacted
to
the
same.
Nikki reacted to people's reactions and was quoted by TOI as saying, "People are saying that I didn't perform stunts which is why I should have been chosen by Arjun instead of Sourabh. But I couldn't perform well because I had just lost my brother a few days back. I was constantly in fear that if anything happened to me, who would take care of my family. This was on my mind and it didn't let me perform. I am thankful to all for giving me a second chance in the show. I understand that Sourabh has performed well which is why I think Arjun chose him. He probably felt he was a good competitor and would get past elimination round. Unfortunately by a few minutes he lost the round. It all depends on luck."
The actress wants people to understand why she didn't perform well earlier and added that after getting the second chance, they can see her performing well. She also added that Arjun is a good friend and he understood her.
She said, "People need to understand the reason why why I couldn't perform earlier. Now you'll see me trying harder. When Rohit Shetty earlier asked everyone if they thought I should leave the show, while the others raised their hands, Arjun didn't. He is a good friend and understands me. He may have thought that I could do better if given another chance."
Many people also slammed Arjun on social media for choosing Sourabh for the elimination task. Regarding the same, Nikki said that she is sure that Arjun can deal with netizens as he is mature. She further added that it was his decision and he made it and there is nothing wrong in it.