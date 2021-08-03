Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki On People Who Felt Arjun Was Unfair As He Chose Sourabh Instead Of Her

Recently, Sourabh Raaj Jain was eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and netizens were not happy with the same. For those who missed the episode, it so happened that Arjun Bijlani, who won K-medal and won immunity, had an advantage and chose Sourabh to do elimination task instead of him. Although Sourabh performed well, he was eliminated as he took a little more time compared to other two contestants- Anushka Sen and Mahekk Chahal, who also performed the task. Post Sourabh's elimination, people felt that Arjun Bijlani was unfair and he should have ideally chosen Nikki Tamboli to do the elimination task instead, as she has not been performing well. Other contestants Abhinav Shukla and Shweta Tiwari also felt the same. Now, Nikki has reacted to the same.



Nikki reacted to people's reactions and was quoted by TOI as saying, "People are saying that I didn't perform stunts which is why I should have been chosen by Arjun instead of Sourabh. But I couldn't perform well because I had just lost my brother a few days back. I was constantly in fear that if anything happened to me, who would take care of my family. This was on my mind and it didn't let me perform. I am thankful to all for giving me a second chance in the show. I understand that Sourabh has performed well which is why I think Arjun chose him. He probably felt he was a good competitor and would get past elimination round. Unfortunately by a few minutes he lost the round. It all depends on luck."

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Sourabh Raaj Jain's Wife & Netizens Call His Elimination Unfair; Arjun Bijlani Reacts

The actress wants people to understand why she didn't perform well earlier and added that after getting the second chance, they can see her performing well. She also added that Arjun is a good friend and he understood her.

She said, "People need to understand the reason why why I couldn't perform earlier. Now you'll see me trying harder. When Rohit Shetty earlier asked everyone if they thought I should leave the show, while the others raised their hands, Arjun didn't. He is a good friend and understands me. He may have thought that I could do better if given another chance."

Divyanka Tripathi Reacts To Reports Of Her Looking Older Than Nakuul Mehta On-Screen For Bade Acche Lagte Hain

Many people also slammed Arjun on social media for choosing Sourabh for the elimination task. Regarding the same, Nikki said that she is sure that Arjun can deal with netizens as he is mature. She further added that it was his decision and he made it and there is nothing wrong in it.