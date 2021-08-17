Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Nikki Tamboli: Rubina Dilaik Is My Emotional Pillar

Nikki Tamboli is currently making headlines with her actions in celebrity-adventure show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty. In the recent episode of the show, she was highly criticised by netizens as well as the host of KKK 11, for her non-cooperation during the task. Let us tell you, she had got evicted in the first week of KKK 11, and later, returned to the show as a wildcard contestant.

Nikki Tamboli shot to fame with her appearance in Bigg Boss 14. She bonded really well with Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni and others inside the house. Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Nikki called Rubina pandemic sister. Nikki stated that they are like sisters as they kept supporting each other in the show.

The actress also revealed that Rubina and her still stay in touch with each other over calls every two to three days. The Bigg Boss 14 finalist Nikki Tamboli said, "I am also in touch with Abhinav (Shukla), and the three of us have a good time talking about our lives. The past few months have been tough for me, and Rubina has stood by me throughout. I contracted COVID-19, and after that, I lost my brother. I had a difficult time on Khatron Ke Khiladi (season 11) too, but she was always there for me. Rubina is my emotional pillar, I feel my life is half empty without her. Just the way I am a pillar to my parents, Rubina and Abhinav are my strength today. I feel good to be around her, she's very warm and kind towards me."

While speaking about their sisterhood, Nikki said that she is very much close to Rubina Dilaik after her mom. She said, "I don't have an elder sister, and I get those vibes from her. She's very protective, supportive and has always guided me. I feel like we share a blood relation. I want her as my sister forever."

On the professional front, Nikki Tamboli is reportedly making her Bollywood debut opposite Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi. Apart from that, the actress also has several web series and movie offers in her kitty.