Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli Shares Pictures With Abhinav Shukla; Rubina Dilaik Has This To Say

As we all know, Nikki Tamboli and Abhinav Shukla are all set to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The duo has already jetted off to Cape Town along with other contestants to shoot for the Rohit Shetty show. Nikki and Abhinav share a strong bond of friendship since their Bigg Boss 14 days, and doing another show together is indeed a privilege for both of them.

Nikki Tamboli recently shared some fun pictures with Abhinav Shukla from Cape Town on Instagram. In the caption, the actress mentioned that she is missing Abhinav's wife and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik. Nikki captioned the post as, "The people who make you smile from just seeing them,those are my favourite people @ashukla09 miss you @rubinadilaik #kkk11 #maskon #socialdistancing #capetown #abhinik @colorstv."

Nikki Tamboli's post caught everyone's attention, as fans can't stop gushing over their fun moments. Interestingly, Rubina Dilaik is quite happy to see them together and wished them good luck for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She commented, "Kill it guys." Well, fans are damn excited to see the celebrity adventure show, as it also has contestants like Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Shweta Tiwari, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill and so on.

Also Read : Nikki Tamboli On Doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Amid Her Brother's Illness: If I Do Not Go For It, He'll Be Upset

Talking about Nikki Tamboli, KKK 11 will indeed be a tough one for her, as she lost her elder brother Jatin Tamboli last week due to COVID-19 complications. In one of the interviews, the Bigg Boss 14 finalist said that she is doing the show for her brother and will try her best to win it.

Also Read : Bigg Boss 14 Fame Nikki Tamboli Reveals Real Reason Behind Not Dating Jaan Kumar Sanu

When she informed about her brother's death, many celebs including Bigg Boss 14 contestants like Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Mahajan, Manu Punjabi and others had expressed grief on his demise and asked Nikki to stay strong.