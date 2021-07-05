Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Premiere Date Revealed: Rohit Says He Knows Why Salman Lies Down On Bigg Boss Stage

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been in the news since a long time. The celebrity contestants along with the host Rohit Shetty completed shooting for the show in Cape Town and have returned to their respective homes in Mumbai. Previously, the makers released a few interesting promos featuring the contestants. Now, they have released a new promo along with the premiere date. Interestingly, in the promo, Rohit Shetty decoded why Salman Khan lies down on Bigg Boss set.

The latest promo featured Rahul Vaidya singing 'Pehla Nasha' while Vishal Aditya Singh and Arjun Bijlani engaged in a funny bromance. Vishal had a rose in his mouth while Arjun danced. Rohit lies down on the floor just like Salman Khan and said, "Salman Bhai, now I understand why you lie down in Bigg Boss."

Rohit's statement left contestants in splits while Arjun and Vishal continued to dance. Rohit made his way to a box on the sets and asked contestants to call him once they are done dancing.

The channel shared the promo on its Instagram account and revealed the premiere date and timings. The show will start from July 17 and will be aired on every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm on Colors TV.

Bigg Boss 15: Will Arjun Bijlani & Ravi Dubey Participate In Salman Khan's Show?

Latest TRP Ratings: Indian Idol 12 Returns To 5th Spot; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Out Of BARC Chart

The makers captioned the new promo as, "Naya pyaar, dher saari masti aur darr! Khatron ke khiladi season 11 starts 17th July se, Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors par. #KKK11."

Click here to watch the promo

Like every season, this year too the makers have roped in popular celebrities from the entertainment industry. Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Mahekk Chahal, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Sana Makbul will be fighting for the trophy this time.