Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Promo: Rohit Shetty Is Back To Take You On An Action-Packed Ride Between ‘Darr And Dare’

The highly anticipated first promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has finally been unveiled. The first sneak-peek of the new season of the popular stunt-based show was shared by host Rohit Shetty and the makers on Colors TV’s social media. Rohit, who has been hosting the show for seven seasons, took to his Instagram account to share the video and promised that it will be 'Darr vs Dare’ this season.

The promo features the filmmaker sitting in a car with a cheetah next to him. The host says, “This is not a normal battleground. There will be no excuse, no mercy and no surrender. There will be fear at every step and our daring warriors will give it a good competition.”

He then jumps onto a helicopter towards the end of the clip whilst promising a thrilling season of high-stake challenges and fiercely competitive contestants. The promo also features is the Sooryavanshi background music that’s played as Shetty performs the stunts. Take a look!

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been shot in Cape Town, South Africa and features Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill and Maheck Chahal as the celebrity contestants this year.

Meanwhile, host Rohit Shetty also penned an emotional note on social media sharing his admiration for the spirit of the adventure reality show. He wrote, “7 years ago I started my journey on Khatron ke khiladi in Cape Town on the same location, with the same stunt pilot, Warren, who according to me is one of the best stunt pilots in the world! 7 Years & 7 Seasons later, the world has changed a lot… But what hasn’t changed is the spirit of this show! Get ready to witness never seen before action on Indian Television Coming soon… Khatron ke khiladi, Season 11 (sic).” Check out the post below: