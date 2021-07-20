Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Arjun Bijlani Reveals The Main Reason Behind Doing An Adventure Show; Read Statement

TV actor Arjun Bijlani, who is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, revealed the main reason behind him doing the adventure show, hosted by Rohit Shetty. The actor impressed his fans by showing his daredevil side. Interestingly, his 6-year-old son Ayaan got very inspired and impressed with his dear dad's performance on the show.

In an interview with Times of India, Arjun Bijlani revealed that his son was the main reason behind him doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, as he wanted to make him proud and be his hero. The Naagin actor told the portal, "I am very happy that I chose to do the show. I think more than winning or losing, your journey on a particular show is very important. I've done so many difficult stunts and I want people to come and see me performing those difficult stunts. My mindset and thought process for doing the show was to make my son Ayaan proud and be his role model or hero."

The Miley Jab Hum Tum actor further stated that he also wanted to show his fans a different side of him. He feels that his fans will be happy to see him performing some deadly stunts on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. While talking about his son's reaction, Arjun Bijlani said that whenever he performs difficult stunts, Ayaan gets excited and feels proud of his dad.

The actor thinks that kids love watching adventure and animals, and especially when their role models or real heroes perform such difficult stunts, they get inspired. Arjun also revealed that he was offered Bigg Boss 15. The actor said that the makers want him to do the show, but he has not yet decided anything about it. Looks like, we could see Arjun in Bigg Boss 15 house. What do you think folks?