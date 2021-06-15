Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Nikki Tamboli Wants To Be A Part Of Naagin; Says 'I Am Full Of Expressions And Drama'

Nikki Tamboli, who first became a household name after appearing on Bigg Boss 14, is now participating in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 which is currently being shot in Cape Town, South Africa. Now, the actress has revealed her plans going ahead and how she now wants to focus on her acting.

She told Spotboye, "I love acting and now I want to focus on that after my reality show. I am keen on exploring the OTT medium but at the same time I will continue doing films in the South as I already have a base there. I also don't mind doing a daily soap drama if some interesting character is offered to me. I want to connect with the audience and touch their hearts. If my character is crying in the show, I want to do that scene in a manner that the audience also starts crying. I know I am a great performer but I am just waiting for the right opportunity."

On being quizzed if she would like to be a part of the supernatural genre, Nikki said that she wants be a part of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin franchise and she feels she is an apt choice for it. "Definitely yes. Aur agar Naagin offer hua to aakhein band karke I will say yes to it. I am full of expressions and I love to do drama. So, I think I would be the apt choice for that show. Also, Naagin is such a popular franchise, who would not like to be part of it? And the opportunity of working with Ekta Kapoor is not something I would like to ever miss," she added.

Meanwhile, Nikki along with the other of contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 have been sharing a lot of pictures and videos on social media with their fans. Tamboli recently shared a post on her Instagram where she was seen twinning with Arjun Bijlani in similar outfits. The duo wore white and was seen trying some really cool poses on a bright sunny day. Take a look!

On the professional front, Nikki was recently seen in a music video with Jass Zaildar titled 'Kalla Reh Jayenga.’ The Punjabi track has already raked in over 4 million views since its release.