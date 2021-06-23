Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Sana Makbul Breaks Silence On Rumours Of Dating Vishal Aditya Singh

TV actress Sana Makbul, who recently returned from Cape Town, South Africa, after completing the shooting of the celebrity-adventure show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, broke her silence on the rumours about her dating Vishal Aditya Singh. For the unversed, Vishal is also a contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sana reacted to the rumours and spilt the beans about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

When asked about her relationship status with Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul said that they are just 'good friends' and people cook stories about single people. The actress told the portal, "The bond is very simple. He is a friend. It's just that he is single and I am single and people cook up stories. But there is nothing as such [between us]. He is a friend for life." For the unversed, Vishal was earlier in a relationship with Madhurima Tuli.

Sana Makbul also said that other contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 have become her reel family. The actress revealed that she celebrated her birthday with KKK 11 team in Cape Town and didn't miss home for a single moment. Apart from that, Sana showered love on Rohit Shetty as she feels that he is an amazing person.

The actress learned patience from Rohit Shetty during her Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 journey. Now, since all the contestants have returned from South Africa, fans are excited to know who has become the winner of KKK 11. If reports are to be believed, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh and Divya Tripathi have become the top 5 finalists of the show. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. The promos of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 are going viral on social media, and makers will announce the premiere date soon!