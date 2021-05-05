Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Sanaya Irani Out, Sourabh Raaj Jain To Join The Team: Report

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is hitting the headlines for a long time. Recently, a tentative list of contestants was revealed in which Sanaya Irani's name was mentioned. It was said that the actress was paid a huge amount for both Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Bigg Boss 15. However, as per latest report, in a last minute change Sanaya is out of the stunt-based reality show. The reason for the same is not revealed.

A source revealed to IE, "While Sanaya was confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the deal fell through at the last moment. The actor and the maker took a mutual decision, and she is hopeful of participating in another season. The makers are trying to find a replacement for Sanaya, and talks are already on."

Although there were reports that Qubool Hai 2 actor Sourabh Raaj Jain will be participating in the stunt-based reality show, his name was not in the tentative list. But now, as per The Indian Express report, the actor will be joining the KKK 11 team in Cape Town.

Sourabh recently took to his Instagram account and hinted about his participation in the Rohit Shetty-hosted series. He wrote, "We all have bucket lists and we talk about ticking something off our bucket list. In this scenario I feel extremely blessed that I'm about to do something that has been on my bucket list for long. I'm excited for the thrills, the adrenaline rush and the adventures I always had wanted to take on.....Reveal more soon 😉."

With Sanaya's exit and Sourabh's entry, the final confirmed list as per reports is: Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Sana Maqbul, Aastha Gill and Maheck Chahal.

