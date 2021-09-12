Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Sep 11 Highlights: Abhinav Shukla Is Eliminated From The Rohit Shetty Show

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 episode of September 11 witnessed a major twist with the elimination of Abhinav Shukla, one of its most popular contestants. Abhinav Shukla bid goodbye to the Rohit Shetty show just before its finale. The actor's eviction has left both his fans and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 viewers, disappointed.

Abhinav Shukla was evicted from the Rohit Shetty show after he competed with Shweta Tiwari and Vishal Aditya Singh in the elimination stunt during the semi-finals of KKK 11. Despite delivering his best in the stunt, Abhinav failed to win the task, which led to his exit from the popular stunt-based reality show.

However, the fans of Abhinav Shukla, who are totally disappointed with his exit right before the finale, called him 'the real winner'. The actor even earned the 'all rounder' tag from the viewers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, who have been heaping praises on him for attempting all kinds of stunts.

Some of the die-hard fans of Abhinav Shukla even took to their social media handles and stated that there is no point in watching Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 anymore, as their favourite contestant is no longer a part of the show. A few others pointed out that Abhinav's stint with the show has improved his relationship with Rahul Vaidya, who was also his co-contestant in Bigg Boss 14.

Rohit Shetty, the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, heaped praises on Abhinav Shukla for being an absolute sport. The hitmaker also appreciated the way the actor performed in every stunt assigned to him in the show. The host wished him good luck for all his future ventures, and added that only good things will happen to him.