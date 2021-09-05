Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 September 4 Highlights: Shweta Tiwari & Sana Makbul Out Of The 'Ticket To Finale' Race

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 episode of September 4, Saturday started with the announcement of 'Ticket To Finale'. Hose Rohit Shetty revealed that only 6 out of the 8 Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants will get the ticket to the finale. The director later showed the tickets to the contestants and revealed they won't be having eliminations, this week.

Vishal Aditya Singh and Rahul Vaidya were first asked to perform a stunt against each other. Even though Rahul tried his best, he lost as he fell from the rope. Vishal, on the other hand, performed the task well and emerged as the winner.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Sana Makbul were then pitted against each other, where the former completed the task first and emerged as the winner. However, Rohit Shetty revealed that both Rahul Vaidya and Sana Makbul are not out of the race, even though they failed in their respective tasks.

The host then introduced the water stunt, where the contestants will be thrown into the pool. They were asked to first unlock their tied legs and then release the flags underwater. Abhinav Shukla and Varun Sood were asked to perform the task first, but they decided to not do it. This move angered Rohit Shetty, who firmly asked them to perform.

Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Chahatein At 4th Spot; The Kapil Sharma Show & Pandya Store Enter Top 10

Even though the duo performed the task again, Varun aborted it in the middle, and Abhinav emerged as the winner. Arjun Bijlani and Shweta Tiwari were asked to perform the same task, and the former completed it first. Even though Shweta lost the task, she still had a chance to compete for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 ticket to finale.

Teachers' Day Spl: Shrenu Parikh, Akshay Mhatre, Aman & Actors Recall Life Lessons Taught By Their Teachers

Later, Shweta Tiwari-Sana Makbul and Rahul Vaidya-Varun Sood were asked to perform a Crocodile task. In this partner task, the duos were asked to collect flags tied to the crocodiles. Rahul-Varun successfully completed the task and earned the ticket to the finale. Shweta and Sana failed to complete the task, and the duo was removed from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 the ticket to finale race.