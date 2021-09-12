Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 September 12 Highlights: Sana Makbul Gets Eliminated From The Rohit Shetty Show

The September 12 episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 starts with Rohit Shetty reminding the contestants that this happens to be the Semi Finale Week. In yesterday’s episode, had Abhinav Shukla got eliminated from the show. The host continues to add that today one more contestant will get evicted whilst Divyanka Tripathi, who already has won the Ticket to Finale, will now directly perform the stunts in the finale week. The remaining six contestants namely Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh and Rahul Vaidya today’s stunts.

The first stunt is an underwater one where the contestants will be inside a vacuum tube (container) filled with water. Once the stunt starts, the participants will have to collect all the flags available in the container. Shweta, Varun and Arjun perform the aforementioned challenge. Arjun ended up hooking up the most number of flags and as a result, gets saved from elimination.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Sep 11 Highlights: Abhinav Shukla Is Eliminated From The Rohit Shetty Show

The second stunt of the day takes place between Rahul, Sana, and Vishal. Each one of them

will be in a flying helicopter and once the chopper reaches the starting mark, they will have to jump in the water and swim to the kayak boat. Later, they have to take this boat to all the marks and collect all the parts of the detonator handles and assemble it. Sana, Rahul and Vishal’s proxy Varun all manage to complete the stunt. However, Sana ended up taking the most amount of time to complete the task and as a result, she ends up joining Shweta and Varun in the elimination stunt.

Latest TRP Ratings: Top 5 Shows Remain Unchanged; Yeh Rishta Witnesses A Jump & Udaariyaan Enters Top 10

The elimination stunt required all three contestants to collect 20 flags from running trucks. Varun and Shweta perform well and collect 12 and 7 flags respectively. On the other hand, Sana manages to collect only three flags and gets eliminated from the show. With Makbul’s eviction, the show got its 6 finalists who are Divyanka, Arjun, Shweta, Varun, Vishal, and Rahul Vaidya.