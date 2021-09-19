Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 September 18 Highlights: Finalists Meet Dance Deewane 3 Team In The Maha Sangam Episode

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 episode of Saturday (September 18, 2021) witnessed a Maha Sangam with the popular dance reality show of Colors TV, Dance Deewane 3. The finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, and Vishal Aditya Singh, along with host Rohit Shetty, met the contestants and judges of Dance Deewane 3.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 of September 18 began with Rohit Shetty announcing the Maha Sangam week with the Dance Deewane 3 contestants. The KKK 11 finalists and host were later seen making a grand entry into sets of the popular dance reality show, where they received a warm welcome from the contestants and judges, including popular actress Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Later, Rohit Shetty announced that the finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will have to dance, along with performing the high voltage stunts in the show. Along with the KKK 11 finalists, the Dance Deewane 3 contestants and judges were asked to show their daring side in the Maha Sangam episode.

Bharti Singh, the laughter queen and host of Dance Deewane 3, got blindfolded first. She was asked to put her hand in a hole in a box, where she will have to pass the obstacle and get the keys. Bharti got the key after a few fun moments, and the key chain had had the name 'Shetty Tower' written on it.

Rohit Shetty later called up Vishal Aditya Singh on stage, and he was paired up with Saddam and Rupesh. The trio was asked to collect the pamphlets of KKK 11 placed at various places, by performing a stunt. Vishal, Saddam, and Rupesh completed the task successfully and impressed both the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Dance Deewane 3 team members.

Later, Arjun Bijlani was teamed up with Rupesh and Piyush, and the trio was asked to save themselves from lasers through dance moves. The actor impressed everyone with his power-packed performance. Rahul Vaidya then came on stage and impressed Madhuri Dixit Nene with his shayari and song.

Later, Rohit Shetty called up Madhuri Dixit on stage, and she was blindfolded and asked to identify things by feeling them. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 host, along with Arjun Bijlani tried to confuse Madhuri about the props she got, but eventually, the Dance Deewane 3 judge emerged successfully.

Rahul Vaidya was then asked to perform a stunt with Arundathi and Kishan, where the trio was asked to hang on the harness and collect the pamphlets of KKK 11. The trio won the task and later delivered a mind-blowing performance together. Later, Harsh Limbachiya announced that a compatibility test will be held between the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finalists and Dance Deewane 3 contestants.