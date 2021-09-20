Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 September 19 Highlights: Khiladis Enjoy Performances Of Dance Deewane 3

The September 19 episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was the continuation of the Mahasangam theme between KKK 11 and Colors TV’s Dance Deewane 3. The Sunday episode begins with a sizzling performance by Aman and Yogesh. The duo danced on the hit song 'Mera vala dance’ and received a standing ovation at the end of their act from everyone.

Rohit Shetty praised Aman for his energy whilst Madhuri Dixit loved Yogesh’s expressions throughout the performance. Later, Aman impersonated Rohit and told the Khiladi’s to perform the stunts given by him and this led to a lot of humorous moments as Aman pulled out a prank with the Khiladi’s. Later, we also got to see Neha Kakkar, Sonu Kakkar, and Honey Singh gracing the Sangam episode to promote their latest song 'Kanta laga’.

Next came Gunjan and Sagar’s crackling performance on the song 'Lungi dance’ sung by Honey Singh. The singer adored Gunjan for her flexibility whilst Rohit was seen praising the choreography. Soon, everyone was seen wearing a Lungi and shaking a leg on the song. Rohit also ended up opening about the experience of shooting the all-time hit song along with his talented crew.

The next act by Saddam and Rupesh left everyone emotional as it portrayed the life of a stunt man through their dancing. The song 'Kurban Hua’ heightened the emotions portrayed in their performance. Rohit gave a standing ovation for this performance while Saddam told everyone about his difficult journey in life. The filmmaker also revealed that Saddam was a part of his film crew.

Further, Varun joined Papai and Antara in an outdoor dance act as he couldn’t make it to the show due to prior work commitments. The trio performed on a hanging bus. on the 'Brothers anthem' and their stunt was praised by everyone present on the show for its energy and daredevilry.