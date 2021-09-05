Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 September 5 Highlights: Divyanka Tripathi Wins Ticket To Finale Of The Rohit Shetty Show

The September 5 episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 begins with the continuation of the race to win Ticket to Finale. Rohit Shetty reminds everyone that in yesterday’s stunts, Sana Makbul and Shweta were ousted out of the coveted race. This leaves Vishal Aditya Singh, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav, Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, and Rahul Vaidya who are in the running to get the ticket.

In the first stunt, two contestants will play together, where one will be hanging on a crane while the other partner is in the cannon. Once the stunt starts, the contestant on top will have to jump in the water to light the cannon after swimming to the ladder.

Varun-Rahul, Divyanka-Abhinav, and Vishal-Arjun are the partners. All three pairs manage to complete the stunt successfully. However, since Vishal-Arjun took the most amount of time, they get out of the race while Varun, Rahul, Divyanka, and Abhinav move forward to the next stunt.

In the second stunt, Divyanka-Rahul and Varun-Abhinav are clubbed as partners. In this challenge, one partner will be in a car but the steering is locked. The other contestant will have to get the key to unlock it from a truck whilst collecting all the 20 flags from both sides. Rahul-Divyanka starts the stunt and perform well but after some time, the car gets flipped and the stunt gets over. On the other hand, Abhinav-fail to get all the flags before the truck reached the endpoint. Since Rahul-Divyanka had more flags, they move to the final stunt of the episode.

Here, Rahul and Divyanka go up against each other. Both the contestants will be on a hanging bus and the first on who fires the detonator will win the challenge and the ticket to finale. Rahul and Divyanka give each other tough competition and in the end, Divyanka manages to complete the stunt first. As a result, the actress becomes the winner of Ticket to Finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 2021.