Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shefali Jariwala & Purru Approached For Rohit Shetty's Show?

Colors' popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been hitting the headlines since a while now. The makers have started preparing for the show and many celebrities names are doing the rounds regarding participation. Recently, there were reports that Sharad Malhotra has opted out of the show and makers have approached Urvashi Dholakia, who after participating in Nach Baliye, now wants to challenge herself and perform action stunts for KKK 11.

As per the latest reports, the makers have approached Bigg Boss fame Shefali Jariwala and Pavitra Rishta actor Purru for the show.

As per Spotboye report, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Shefali has shown interest in participating but nothing has been finalised yet.

A source close to the show revealed, "Shefali has received a call to participate in the reality show. And she has also shown interest but things are not finalised yet. If all goes well, she will be seen in the show."

According to TOI report, Purru has been approached by the makers to participate in the stunt-based reality show.

Meanwhile, other contestants who have been approached for the show are Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Erica Fernandes and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala's Mohit Malik. Although the actors have not yet confirmed the report, it would be interesting to watch them on the show if they participate.

It is being said that host Rohit Shetty will soon begin shooting for the show. However, the makers are yet to finalise the location.

