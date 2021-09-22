Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari Pens A Heartfelt Note As The Show Inches Towards Its End

The makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 recently wrapped up filming the finale of the stunt-based TV reality show. All the celebrity contestants who participated in the show headed for a house party hosted by Arjun Bijlani, after filming with host Rohit Shetty.

Meanwhile, Shweta Tiwari took to her social media account to share pictures posing with Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani and Rohit Shetty. In her caption, the actress tagged all of them and mentioned that the KKK 11 journey was a beautiful one that has come to an end.

Bigg Boss 15: Umar, Tejasswi & Others In Tentative List; Gauahar, Rubina & Shweta To Enter As Tribe Leaders

In addition, she assures her fans and followers that she will keep in touch with all her co-contestants and that their friendship will be a never-ending one. Shweta wrote, “A beautiful journey of a beautiful show comes to an end…!Promises to always stay in touch and never ending friendship are made..A journey full of memories, Endless talks,Endless lessons Comes to an End ! I am going to Miss all of you (sic).”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Winner Arjun Bijlani's Wife Neha Swami Shares Picture Of Trophy

As soon as the actress shared the post, Vishal Aditya Singh commented by saying, “U are love,” followed by a red heart emoji. Sourabh Raaj Jain dropped a red heart whilst musician Mohit Pathak dropped red hearts emojis as well. Take a look at Shweta’s Instagram post below:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale will see Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood battle it out for the coveted trophy. The makers have scheduled to telecast the highly awaited grand finale episode this weekend.

In the meantime, it is being reported that Shweta Tiwari will next be seen in Bigg Boss 15. The actress will be entering the controversial house as a 'Tribe Leader’ alongside Rubina Dilaik and Gauahar Khan, which is something just like Bigg Boss 14's Toofani Seniors.