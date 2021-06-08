    For Quick Alerts
      Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari Reveals Her New Nickname In Cape Town; Says Everyone Calls Her 'Mumma'

      Shweta Tiwari is currently shooting for the popular stunt-based reality series, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress is having a great time in Cape Town, South Africa with her co-contestants for more than a month now. She recently took to her social media account to reveal that she got a new nickname on set and that is 'mamma’.

      Shweta is seen getting her hair and makeup done in the BTS video whilst she shares the nickname her co-contestants and the crew members have given her. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star posted the video clips on Instagram Stories on Monday documenting the moment when the team in sync called her 'mamma’.

      She reveals in the video, "So, by the way, if you guys do not know. My nickname, here, in Khatron Ke Khiladi is 'mumma'. Everybody calls me 'mumma'. So I am the mumma, 'jagat mumma' of Fear Factor. Mother of Africa" and everyone bursts out laughing. Take a look!

      Shweta later also posted some fun pictures with co-contestant Vishal Aditya Singh and called him her 'babua’ and wrote Mumma Ka Boy in the caption, as it happens to be her nickname on the show. It must be noted that Shweta and Vishal share a special bond as they have worked together previously in Begusarai. Check out the post below:

      A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

      In a recent interview with BT, Tiwari had revealed that she said yes to doing Khatron Ke Khiladi because of its adventure element. The 40-year-old said, "I have participated in every reality show possible. Khatron Ke Khiladi is a unique show in which you face your fears and attempt stunts that you don’t in your normal life. So, I decided to participate in it because of the element of adventure. Also, my daughter told me that if I didn’t take it up now, it would be too late for me to participate in this show in the future."

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 8, 2021, 22:40 [IST]
