Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Sourabh On His Eviction: Sometimes Things Are Not Based On Talent But Situations

Sourabh Raaj Jain's eviction from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 left fans disappointed and caused uproar on social media. Many slammed Arjun Bijlani for choosing him to do elimination task instead of Nikki Tamboli and called him unfair. In fact, Sourabh's wife too called it unfair. Both Arjun and Nikki recently reacted to people's reaction. Now, Sourabh has reacted to his elimination. He feels that there are things not under our control, and sometimes things are not based on talent but situations.

Regarding his elimination, Sourabh was quoted by IE as saying, "While I do not have much experience in reality shows, I have understood that there are things which are not in your control. It's like sitting in a car and letting someone else have control. Also, there's not much that you can do as sometimes things are not based on talent but situations."

He added that even though he had phobia about creepy crawlies, he managed to complete his task.When asked if this sour experience would deter him from taking up another reality show, Sourabh said that after all these years, he has learnt never to say never.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Sourabh Raaj Jain's Wife & Netizens Call His Elimination Unfair; Arjun Bijlani Reacts

Arjun Bijlani had recently shared a tweet in which he revealed he had to chose someone to save himself from elimination. He had tweeted, "I won the k medal to be saved from the elimination stunt .. later the twist was I have to choose someone. So I did that. When Souraub was eliminated I knew a lot of people will find it unfair. I truly wished he hadn't .But yes u have a right to have an opinion."

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki On People Who Felt Arjun Was Unfair As He Chose Sourabh Instead Of Her

From winning the K-medal (as many of them felt he didn't deserve it) to being blamed for Sourabh's elimination, Arjun has been in the news ever since KKK 11 started. Recently, the makers of KKK 11 released a new promo, and fans were disappointed with Arjun as he mocked Rahul Vaidya and they trended 'Apologise to Rahul Vaidya' on Twitter.