Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Sourabh Raaj Jain To Participate; Arjun Bijlani Reveals His Biggest Fear

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is one of the most-awaited shows this year. The makers are gearing up for the show and have apparently approached popular celebrities this time as well. Recently, Arjun Bijlani confirmed his participation and revealed he is excited about the show. As per TOI report, Sourabh Raaj Jain, who was recently seen in Qubool Hai 2.0, has been finalised for the popular stunt based reality show.

Apparently, the actor was approached for the sixth season, but he couldn't take up the show due to prior commitments. A source was quoted as saying, "Sourabh is the latest to join the new edition of the reality show. He is a popular face in the fiction genre and it will be interesting to have him on the show. He is mostly known for his outings in daily soaps and KKK will turn out to be a challenging adventure for him."

On the other hand, Arjun Bijlani revealed his biggest fear ahead of his participation in KKK 11. The Naagin actor said that he is scared of replies! Talking about the same, he told Spotboye, "I am terrified of reptiles and all those kinds of creatures. I can't really stand them and it freaks the hell out of me. Honestly, being around them will be the worst nightmare coming true!"

Recently, during her live Instagram session with fans, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik confirmed that she was approached for the show, but won't be able to take it up as she is doing Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and want to completely dedicate to the show.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty will be hosting the show this time as well. Other actors who have been approached for the show are- Bigg Boss' Shefali Jariwala and Eijaz Khan, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Erica Fernandes, KZK's Urvashi Dholakia and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala's Mohit Malik.

