Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Sourabh Raaj Jain’s Wife & Netizens Call His Elimination Unfair; Arjun Bijlani Reacts

Sourabh’s Wife Ridhima Calls It Unfair

Ridhima shared an Instagram story that read as, "Very rightly said @sourabhraaj.jain 'Fear Fanda stunt kharab/abort karne se mile ya planning se...karna to hai!!' Well done to your spirits!! Question to all.. putting Sourabh Raaj Jain in direct elimination round when he completed all the stunts never got Fear Fanda, never Aborted any stunt... is this correct? Is this justice?"

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 August 1 Highlights: Sourabh Raj Jain Gets Eliminated From The Rohit Shetty Show

Netizens' Tweets: @ButterfulyxLuv

"#SourabhJain was really playing amazing and I wish he would've stayed longer! Not having any pblm with Arjun using K medal... Arjun was right from his side as he was just using the power he earned last week by performing good in the stunts! What I did not found right with Arjun was him using the power in elimination round against Sourabh & saying it was not his intention, etc! I really feel he shld ve used his power in current task, him knowing the fact that he can't handle that current at all....... #KKK11."

@AwaaraMajnu, Ayu & Reema

@AwaaraMajnu: #SourabhRaajJain was a good player & a good human being. It was unfair eviction. They've favored Arjun way too much.

Ayu: Like what the hell. Sourabh didn't deserve that yaar.... So bloody unfair. Usey wapas bulao. Otherwise it's not done.

Reema_S: Unfair elimination with strong player ... This is truth. #SourabhRaajJain #KKK11Unfair2SRJ.

Arjun Bijlani Responds

When pointed out it was unfair for Arjun to choose Sourabh, Arjun tweeted, "I won the k medal to be saved from the elimination stunt .. later the twist was I have to choose someone. So I did that . When Souraub was eliminated I knew a lot of people will find it unfair . I truly wished he hadn't .But yes u have a right to have an opinion."