Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Ticket To Finale: Contestants Gear Up For The Task; Top 3 Finalists To Shoot For Finale!

Colors' stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 hosted by Rohit Shetty, is keeping the viewers glued. The show has been one of the top shows on the TRP chart, reason being the line-up of intersting celebrities as contestants. From Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani to Rahul Vaidya and Shweta Tiwari, everyone have surprised their fans by doing some daredevil stunts. Post Anushka Sen's recent elimination, apart from the above mentioned celebrities- Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul, Abhinav Shukla and Varun Sood are left in the show. And as per the latest promo, all these contestants will be gearing up for Ticket To Finale, which will begin next week!

Yes, you read it right! In the recent promo, Divyanka, Arjun and Rahul are seen praying really hard with a twist of humour, to win the ticket of finale stunt.

In another promo, the contestants are then seen doing some dangerous stunts and hinted that now the game is going to get tougher and competition level will become high.

Meanwhile, we had revealed earlier that Divyanka, Varun, Shweta, Vishal and Arjun are among the top 5 finalists. As per latest reports, Divyanka, Arjun and Vishal are top three finalists of the show. Vishal, who was eliminated and re-entered the show as wild card entrant, has been performing extremely well. Also, Divyanka has stunned everyone by performing some daredevil stunts amazingly.

Earlier, there were reports that due to COVID situation in India, they might shoot finale in Cape Town (where they shot the episodes) itself. However, now, it is being said that the finale has not been shot yet and the shooting of the same might be held in the second week of September. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

