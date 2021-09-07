Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 TOP 2 Finalists Names Out! Apart From Divyanka, THIS Contestant Has Made It To FINALE!

Colors' stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is one of the top five shows on the TRP chart, thanks to the popular celebrity contestants line-up and the daredevil tasks that they perform in the show. There have been speculations that Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh and Arjun Bijlani are the top five contestants of the show. A few days ago, top three contestants were also revealed (Divyanka, Vishal and Arjun).

Recently, the contestants played for Ticket To Finale, which was won by Divyanka. As per the latest reports, apart from Divyanka, Arjun Bijlani is among the top two contestants.

Meanwhile, in the recent episode, Rohit Shetty had lost cool on Abhinav and Varun as they wanted to abort the task. After he warned, the duo performed the task- while Abhinav came out as the winner, Varun aborted the stunt. It was then Rohit Shetty praised Divyanka and had revealed to other contestants that she was on medication for the past two days due to back pain, and she wouldn't have performed the task if she had complained, but she never did nor did she abort a task.

On the other hand, Divyanka had penned a sweet note- late Teachers' Day post and a confession, thanking Rohit Shetty for the lessons that he taught her during the KKK journey.

Divyanka wrote, "Late teacher's day post. A confession- Dear Rohit Sir, the introvert me didn't have guts to chat with you, to ask you questions upfront or crack jokes with you. I just listened to you quietly, got motivated by you, learnt from afar like Eklavya (cheesy but true😁). I gathered true courage to give you a few shy fist bumps or this hug only after I was able to prove myself. Thank you for the lessons taught during this journey. Will cherish it forever."

Coming back to the finale, it is being said that it will be shot in this week (September).

So who do you think among Divyanka and Arjun will lift the trophy? Hit the comment box to share your views.