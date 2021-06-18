Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Varun Sood Injured On Sets & Rushed To Hospital; Is Rahul Vaidya Eliminated?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been hitting the headlines ever since it was announced. Like every year, this year too, popular celebrities have been roped in for the stunt based reality show. The celebrities are currently in Cape Town shooting for the show and are also having a fun time, which is evident with the picture that they are sharing on social media. As per the latest report, Varun Sood was injured on the sets and is rushed to the hospital.

ETimes TV revealed that the actor was apparently injured three-four days ago while he was performing a risky stunt. Varun was rushed to the hospital while host Rohit Shetty led the way to ensure that there is no neglect.



The report revealed, "Varun had injured his wrist and was literally yelping. There was a fear that he might have fractured his wrist. Varun felt better but only a few hours after the medical treatment was administered." He was given an option of taking rest for two-three days, but apparently, he has returned to the sets.

Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, fans speculated that Rahul Vaidya might have been eliminated, as they couldn't find him in a video in which other contestants were performing stunts. However, after a day, he was spotted on the sets of the show and the rumours were put to rest.

Recently, Rahul's girlfriend Disha Parmar had shared a post in which she mentioned that she is missing him. She wrote, "Counting the Days now.. Can you just come back already? #countdownbegins." To this, Rahul joked, "Bas aa gaya (almost reached).... 3 2 1". In another comment, he wrote, "Soch raha hoon ye show bhi exit kar doon (thinking of exiting this show too).. miss you @dishaparmar." It has to be recalled that he had exited Bigg Boss 14 as he was homesick, and had re-entered the show, he is referring to the same in his comment.