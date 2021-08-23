Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Vishal Aditya Singh To Re-Enter As Wild Card; Nikki Tamboli Reacts To Her Elimination

In the latest episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Vishal Aditya Singh and Nikki Tamboli got eliminated by losing an elimination task against Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya. The duo's elimination was indeed an emotional moment for all the contestants. On the other hand, fans have also been reacting to their elimination on social media.

Well, Nikki Tamboli recently penned an emotional note post her Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 elimination. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a note on her story. The Bigg Boss 14 finalist Nikki wrote, "Losing or winning is a part of life. At the end of the day, it's a game and it doesn't make you any better or worse than anybody else. Every end is a new beginning. #KKK11 The journey was short." Let us tell you, Nikki had got a second chance in the show as she was the first contestant who had got eliminated from the show.

On the other hand, Vishal Aditya Singh confirmed that he will be re-entering the Rohit Shetty show as a wild card contestant. Well, a fan shared a post on Twitter and shared a screenshot of it on Instagram story. The post read, "#VishalAdityaSingh & #NikkiTamboli evict ho gye. Vishal ke liye bht bura lag raha hai ... sab emotional ho gye the... one of the most emotional eviction in KKK history. But picture abhi baki hai mere dost bcoz apna Hero Vishal wildcard me aa raha hai. #KhatronKeKhiladi11 #KKK11."

Interestingly, Vishal Aditya Singh reshared the same post on his handle and confirmed that he will surely enter the show again as a wild card contestant. Well, fans must be feeling happy after learning about Vishal's re-entry. Now, they will have to wait for a little longer to see him again in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Stay tuned for more KKK 11 updates!