Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Winner Arjun Bijlani Says ‘Divyanka Tripathi & Vishal Aditya Singh Are Also Winners’

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's grand finale was telecast yesterday (September 26, 2021) on Colors TV. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Arjun Bijlani has won the show along with the trophy, a cheque of Rs 20 lakh and a swanky car. After the declaration of the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Darr vs Dare, fans started congratulating Arjun on social media. Let us tell you, the actor beat Divyanka Tripathi and Vishal Aditya Singh in the final task.

After winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Arjun Bijlani shared a glimpse of his winning moment from the finale on his Instagram handle. He captioned the post as, "Winning losing toh chalte rehta hai what really matters is the journey on the show . I think we all had a great one on #khatronkekhiladi11 . In all honesty I think @vishalsingh713 and @divyankatripathidahiya are also winners. Like I said the journey on this show matters . They have had an equally great one ."

The Naagin fame Arjun Bijlani further thanked the stunt team of Khatron Ke Khiladi for making it happen smoothly. "I wana thank the stunt team of kkk for taking such good care of all of us .. a big thank you to the reality and creative team who make the show so interesting. Thank you @itsrohitshetty sir for pushing me every time and being such a great mentor . Thank you @colorstv .thank you #capetown .a big big thank you to all of you who supported me throughout my career.you all deserve that trophy..thank you to the almighty for everything. Season 11 hamesha yaad rahega .. Ganpati bappa morya #kkk11," Arjun added.

Arjun Bijlani, Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood & Others Party After Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Finale Shoot (Videos)

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Grand Finale Highlights: Arjun Bijlani Wins The Show; Divyanka Is The First Runner-Up

Arjun Bijlani's post has been receiving several reactions from the celebs. Kishwer Merchant, Sonali Raut, Mohit Sehgal, Jasmin Bhasin, Hina Khan and others congratulated him on winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Talking about the show, it was completely shot in Cape Town, South Africa, and the finale episode was shot in Film City, Mumbai.