Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Winner Arjun Bijlani's Wife Neha Swami Shares Picture Of Trophy
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all set to end soon. The show's finale shoot was held yesterday and the contestants shot for the finale episode in Film City. The finale episode will be aired this weekend. The top 5 finalists of this season were- Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shweta Tiwari. And it was said that among 5 finalists, Divyanka and Arjun Bijlani made it to top 2.
As per the latest reports, Arjun Bijlani has won the trophy and we have the proof! His wife Neha Swami has shared the trophy on her Instagram stories. She also shared a post in which she was all praise for the actor. Neha shared a picture snapped with the actor-husband and captioned it as, "I'm soooooo proud of you my jaan... I know what you have done really.. you deserve all the happiness in the world.. @arjunbijlani 👍🤗🥂🙌."
Neha Bijlani Shares Picture Of Arjun Bijlani’s KKK 11 Trophy
She also shared a few pictures and videos on her Instagram stories in which they were having a blast partying. Neha was seen dancing her heart out with Arjun. She shared a few pictures of trophy as well!
In Pic: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Winner Arjun Bijlani's Trophy
On the other hand, Arjun shared one last picture of KKK 11 in which all the contestants and the host Rohit Shetty was seen posing and captioned it as, "Aaj ek baar phir ek saath .. A memory for a lifetime .. SEASON 11 .. Love u guys ... mazaa aaya ... #kkk11 #khatronkekhiladi."
Divyanka Deseved To Win; Fans Trend #DeservingWinnerDivyanka’
While fans are happy with Arjun's win, many of them feel Divyanka deserved to win. They started trending ‘DESERVING WINNER DIVYANKA'. Take a look at a few tweets!
Shreya: Arjun ne kiya kya hai show m???? Fight should be between Vishal or divaynka.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Finale: Vivek Dahiya Cheers For Wife Divyanka Tripathi; Calls Her 'Dhaakad Girl'
Divyankaschild & Pooja
Divyankaschild: You know it's not about the trophy or the whole concept of "winning" but it's just sad that her journey was SO GOOD and it was only right to hand her the trophy. a real winner in the truest sense.Pooja: #KarishmaTanna & #ArjunBijlani worst winner of kkk ever for me. I like arjun but ,honestly he doesn't deserve this trophy.
Divyankafanstagram & Jaishree
Divyankafanstagram: I have the same feeling. Yes she won hearts but really deserved the trophy. That trophy and title really belonged to her.
Jaishree: More than being biased remember Divyanka has set a record of not aborting a single stunt till the semi finale ? Abhi kya bacha hai Face with tears of joy sunne #DESERVINGWINNERDIVYANKA.For me #RahulVaidya & #DivyankaTripathi are true winner.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Finale Shoot: Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Varun & Others Arrive At Film City (PICTURES)
Shara & Annie
Shara: Seriously??? Divz deserves this more 😌✋❤️.. Anyway congratz Arjun 👏🏻.
Annie: Lol !not surprized at all 🤣🤣 Water stunts deke & BGM bajake finally WINNER bena diye 🤭. Congrats AB thats it ..baki deserving winner according to overall performance either #DivyankaTripathi Ya #RahulVaidya 4 me #KhatronKeKhiladi11.
