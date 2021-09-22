Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Winner Arjun Bijlani's Wife Neha Swami Shares Picture Of Trophy

Neha Bijlani Shares Picture Of Arjun Bijlani’s KKK 11 Trophy

She also shared a few pictures and videos on her Instagram stories in which they were having a blast partying. Neha was seen dancing her heart out with Arjun. She shared a few pictures of trophy as well!

In Pic: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Winner Arjun Bijlani's Trophy

On the other hand, Arjun shared one last picture of KKK 11 in which all the contestants and the host Rohit Shetty was seen posing and captioned it as, "Aaj ek baar phir ek saath .. A memory for a lifetime .. SEASON 11 .. Love u guys ... mazaa aaya ... #kkk11 #khatronkekhiladi."

Divyanka Deseved To Win; Fans Trend #DeservingWinnerDivyanka’

While fans are happy with Arjun's win, many of them feel Divyanka deserved to win. They started trending ‘DESERVING WINNER DIVYANKA'. Take a look at a few tweets!

Shreya: Arjun ne kiya kya hai show m???? Fight should be between Vishal or divaynka.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Finale: Vivek Dahiya Cheers For Wife Divyanka Tripathi; Calls Her 'Dhaakad Girl'

Divyankaschild & Pooja

Divyankaschild: You know it's not about the trophy or the whole concept of "winning" but it's just sad that her journey was SO GOOD and it was only right to hand her the trophy. a real winner in the truest sense.

Divyankafanstagram & Jaishree

Pooja: #KarishmaTanna & #ArjunBijlani worst winner of kkk ever for me. I like arjun but ,honestly he doesn't deserve this trophy.

Divyankafanstagram: I have the same feeling. Yes she won hearts but really deserved the trophy. That trophy and title really belonged to her.

Jaishree: More than being biased remember Divyanka has set a record of not aborting a single stunt till the semi finale ? Abhi kya bacha hai Face with tears of joy sunne #DESERVINGWINNERDIVYANKA.For me #RahulVaidya & #DivyankaTripathi are true winner.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Finale Shoot: Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Varun & Others Arrive At Film City (PICTURES)

Shara & Annie

Shara: Seriously??? Divz deserves this more 😌✋❤️.. Anyway congratz Arjun 👏🏻.

Annie: Lol !not surprized at all 🤣🤣 Water stunts deke & BGM bajake finally WINNER bena diye 🤭. Congrats AB thats it ..baki deserving winner according to overall performance either #DivyankaTripathi Ya #RahulVaidya 4 me #KhatronKeKhiladi11.