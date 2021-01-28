Kiku Sharda On Actors Who Exited Kapil's Show And Did Other Shows Which Didn't Work

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most-loved shows on television. The show witnessed a lot of changes, especially after the infamous Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover mid-air fight. A few actors along with Sunil exited the show. They also joined other shows, which didn't work. When Kiku Sharda, who is a part of TKSS, was asked about the same, he said that he doesn't want to point fingers on anyone and dissect why their show didn't work.

The comedian was quoted by TOI as saying, "I am not going to point fingers at anyone and dissect why their shows didn't work. If an actor is not in Kapil's show and has left for whatever reasons, he will do something else, he won't just sit at home."

Kiku further added, "In the past, even I have done shows that have wrapped up in three months. The controversy that happened is an old story now, and if actors are not coming back to this show, they might as well try something new. There are various factors that make a show, so if the shows of other actors did not work, it's not their fault. I don't think it is fair to take names or bring down someone because their show didn't do well."

It has to be recalled that Kiku was a part of the show Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal, but the second season which starred Ali Asgar, wrapped up in just two months. When asked about his views on the same, he said that it is not easy to pull off second season of any show. The comedian also said that the second season of the show had a different format, so he cannot comment on the same.

