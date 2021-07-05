Kinshuk Vaidya Reacts To Rumours Of Him Parting Ways With Shivya Pathania

Kinshuk Vaidya had met Shivya Pathania on the sets of Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka and hit it off during the show. After the reports of their affair started doing the rounds, in September 2019 while shooting for Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, Shivya had said that she is in love with Kinshuk and plans to love him for the rest of her life. However, as per latest buzz, the couple has called it quits. They have not posted a picture together since a long time.

As per TOI's source, the couple mutually parted ways some time ago, but continue to be friends. The source further said that the duo do not wish to admit it publicly as they don't want to hurt each other's families, who they respect immensely. Now, Kinshuk Vaidya has reacted to the rumours.

The actor revealed to the leading daily that they are busy with work. Although they meet and hang out, their careers have taken precedence over everything else.

Kinshuk said, "I don't know about parting ways. It's just that we are busy with work. We still meet and hang out. We are still together, but our careers have taken precedence over everything else. I won't say that we are not in a relationship, but sometimes, you put certain things on hold and hit the pause button."

Raj Singh Arora And Pooja Gor Part Ways; Actress Says It Took A Lot Of Courage To Talk About It

Rohan Mehra And Ariah Agarwal Break Silence Over Their Relationship Rumours; Read Statements

He concluded by saying, "When you are in a relationship, there is always an added pressure to take it to the next level. People have been asking us when we are getting married, because we have been together for so long. But it's too early for us to give it a thought."