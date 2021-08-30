Kishwer Merchant On Difficulties During Pregnancy & Motherhood: We Both Will Help Each Other In This Journey

TV actress Kishwer Merchant and her husband Suyyash Rai were blessed with a baby boy on August 27, 2021. The news indeed brought happiness in their lives as Suyyash and Kishwer aka Sukish were eagerly waiting for this moment. After a couple of days, Kishwer Merchant shared a picture of herself holding her son in her arms on Instagram.

In the post, she opened up about the difficulties she faced during pregnancy and motherhood. Kishwer Merchant captioned the photo as, "My Bugs Bunny I know there have been a lot of problems .. I haven't been the best , with the C section, pain killers, tiredness, anxiety and breastfeeding .. but like we promised each other today, we both will help each other in this journey and make things better for us , love you my son ❤️ #sukishkababy."

Well, Kishwer Merchant's post caught everyone's attention as many fans couldn't stop gushing over the same. Interestingly, her friends from the TV industry dropped heartfelt messages for the new mom and baby.

Kumkum Bhagya fame Pooja Banerjee commented, "Congratulations girl... God bless you and your baby. We already love him sooooo much." Tannaz Irani wrote, "Awwww you are sounding like a totally different Kish! Mommy Kish is more adorable."

TV Couple Kishwer Merchant And Suyyash Rai Welcome Their First Child, A Baby Boy

Barkha Sengupta posted, "Congratulations love ..... this will be the beat thing that's ever happened to you. Love n blessings @kishwersmerchantt." Apart from them, Surbhi Chandna, Kratika Sengar, Anita Hassanandani and others shared several comments on her post.

Kishwer Merchant Looks Resplendent At Her Baby Shower With Hubby Suyyash Rai And Family, SEE PICS

Talking about Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant, the couple met each other in Bigg Boss 9. After the show, they dated each other for a few years. In 2016, they got married. Kishwer has featured in TV shows like Shaktimaan, Hip Hip Hurray, Hello Friends, Sarhadein, Kutumb, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dhadkan, Hatim, Kasamh Se, Akbar Birbal and so on. On the other hand, Suyyash was a part of Splitsvilla 2. He has also acted in TV shows like Pyaar Kii YE Ek Kahaani, Kya Hua Tera Vaada, Phir Bhi Na Maana... Badtameez Dil and so on.