Kishwer Merchant On Expecting First Child With Suyyash Rai: To Conceive Naturally At 40 Is A Blessing

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai are all set to embrace parenthood very soon. The couple shared the happy news with their fans on social media yesterday. They will be welcoming their little bundle of joy in the month of August this year. And now, in an interview with ETimes, Kishwer said that her pregnancy was not planned but they are thrilled about welcoming a new addition to the family.

The actress revealed, “Suyyash and my parents have wanted this since long and were quite after us to have a baby, but yet it's an unplanned baby. I had skipped my period in December and I was feeling very tired that month. But when I did the skip again in January, I started recollecting if I had done a skip in December as well. In that confusion, I just decided to get a test done. And lo! I found I was pregnant.”

Kishwer added, “Suyyash and I are extremely thrilled. It is a blessing to conceive at this age naturally.” For the unversed, Kishwer and Suyyash have been married for over four years now. They first met on the sets of her show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani in 2011. The couple tied the knot in 2016 after six years of courtship.

On being quizzed about the details of her pregnancy, the mommy-to-be shared, “My first trimester was a roller-coaster ride. There were massive mood swings. I used to cry for hours and then suddenly be happy. It was crazy, but everyone was pampering me (laughs). Now, things are much better, I have also started doing yoga. To conceive naturally at 40 is a blessing, to be honest. It’s truly a gift from god. I am very happy and can’t wait for our baby to arrive.”

