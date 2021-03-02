Kishwer Merchant To Welcome Her First Child With Suyyash Rai In August, Actress Confirms Pregnancy In A Post

TV couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai are all set to embrace parenthood very soon. The couple who have been married for over four years are now expecting their first child together. Kishwer shared the happy news with her fans and followers on her social media account.

The actress confirmed that she is expecting by posting a picture from her maternity shoot by the sea. The soon to be mommy flaunted her baby bump while posing with her husband Suyyash during sunset by the beachside. Suyyash and Kishwer also revealed in the post that they will be welcoming their little bundle of joy in the month of August this year.

Kishwer shared the adorable picture and wrote, "You can now stop asking "when are you guys gonna have a baby" 🥰Coming Soon.. #august2021 #sukishkababy 🤩Clicked by the most talented @pryanca_t." Take a look!

Suyyash also shared the same picture on his Instagram account and wrote, "Mai tere bacche ka baap banne wala hun 🤭 @kishwersmerchantt !Coming this August (sic)."

For the unversed, Suyyash and Kishwer first met on the sets of the show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and fell in love. The duo then participated as a couple in the ninth season of Bigg Boss. After six years of courtship, the couple decided to tie the knot on December 16, 2016.

