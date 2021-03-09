Kishwer Merchant Wonders Why Kangana Ranaut Never Wears A Mask; Netizens Have Hilarious Responses

Of late, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been in the news for various reasons. From her controversial statements to BMC demolishing her office, she has been grabbing the headlines for all the wrong reasons. While the entire country is fighting the pandemic and wearing masks has been made compulsory, Kangana grabbed eyeballs for not wearing mask.

The Queen actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport recently. She was seen wearing a printed white saree with a nude blouse and sunglasses. As she stepped out of the car, she was seen without a mask. Whether she was carrying the mask in her bag is not known, but her choice of not wearing it at the airport, received a lot of flak. She was seen happily posing for paparazzi at the airport. Seeing her without mask, television actress Kishwer Merchant wondered why Kangana never wore mask in public. In the comments section of a paparazzi post, Kishwer wrote, "How is this woman never in a mask?"

Kishwer's comment had mixed reaction. While a few asked her to mind her own business, many of them had hilarious responses. A few users called Kangana dangerous than Coronavirus, and many of them called the Bollywood actress herself a virus. Take a look at a few comments!

i_am_syk1: @kishwersmerchantt Because she is more dangerous than a Corona Virus.😂

2413_rk: @kishwersmerchantt bcz she herself is a bigggggg virus.by being virus she is so darpok that she wants security.😂😂

idanish00: Do not insult Jhansi ki Rani.

aj_divekar312: Iss bharosewali ko mask ka compulsion Nahi hai kya ???

__harnoorsingh: @kishwersmerchantt because she's a virus herself 😂.

ayu_sri007: @kishwersmerchantt Because she thinks her Y+ security will protect her from covid.

harleen_sahiba: @kishwersmerchantt because she is more toxic than Covid-19!

adrgautam: @kishwersmerchantt coz she is brand ambesder of virus.

the_handsome__hunk_: @kishwersmerchantt jiske chehre do usko mask lagne ki kya zaroorat hai 😂😂😂.

