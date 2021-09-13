KKK 11 Finalist Divyanka Tripathi & Her Hubby Vivek Dahiya’s Ganpati Visarjan Dance Video Goes Viral

Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya recently bid farewell to Ganpati Bappa by immersing him in water. The couple performed visarjan with devotion. Interestingly, like every year, Divyanka and Vivek made Bappa's visarjan memorable with their super energetic dance.

After completing 3 days of devotion, Divyanka Tripathi shared a dance video with her husband Vivek Dahiya on Instagram. She captioned the post as, "Jab sab khatam hote hain...Apun shuru hote hain!😜 #GanpatiBappaMorya #MouryaRe."

In the above video, one can see Divyanka and Vivek dancing to the song 'Mourya Re' from the film Don (2006). The couple is looking super happy, as they are dancing like there is no tomorrow. Their housemates can be seen enjoying Divyanka-Vivek's dance crazy Ganpati visarjan dance. Interestingly, the video is going viral on social media and fans can't stop gushing over their celebratory moment. In the comments section too, fans praised 'Divek' dancing skills.

Talking about Divyanka Tripathi's Ganpati celebration, she worshipped Lord Ganesha for three days at her home. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress shared a bunch of pictures with her husband Vivek Dahiya on Instagram. She captioned the post as, "Ganpati Bappa Morya...means 'Lord Ganpati, please come ahead'...& that's what we are wishing for. May he come ahead and protect us all and help us ponder over difficult times with ease. May we realise that God resides within us....hence, we are all powerful, unique, respect worthy & precious.😇🙏."

In the above pictures, the couple is looking amazing traditional outfits. The decoration for the Bappa is beautiful. Talking about Divyanka Tripathi, she is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and impressed everyone with her performance in the tasks. Interestingly, Divyanka has also won the 'ticket to finale' and secured her place as the finalist of KKK 11.