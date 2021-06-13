Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli Says She Is Scared To Cry In Front Of Her Parents Post Brother's Death

Nikki Tamboli, who became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss 14, will soon be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress might have been posting some happy pictures with her KKK 11 co-contestants, but is broken from inside as she is dealing with the pain of losing her brother. It must be noted that Nikki’s brother Jatin Tamboli, who was just 29, succumbed to COVID-19 related complications on May 5.

After the sad demise of her sibling, the BB 14 runner up had to leave for Cape Town, South Africa soon after the personal loss for her Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot. She had also penned a lot of notes sharing memories of her brother on her Instagram account. Now, Nikki has opened up about dealing with her brother's loss in an interview with Hindustan Times.

The 24-year-old has revealed that she is unable to come to terms with her brother’s death. She said that she did not get anybody to whom she can pour her heart out as of yet. The actress then shared that she cannot share her grief with her parents nor can she cry in front of them as she doesn’t know how they will react. Nikki further added that she is just letting it go and trying to move ahead.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Promo: Rohit Shetty Is Back To Take You On An Action-Packed Ride Between 'Darr And Dare’

"To be honest, I haven't. Mujhe koi mila nahi hai jiske saath mai baith k, baat kar sakun (I haven't got anybody with whom I can sit and talk). I haven't even spoken to my mom-dad. I am still in Cape Town, I cannot talk to them. I cannot talk to them about what happened to my brother. (It is because) I know if I become weak in front of them, if I cry in front of them, I do not know what they will feel. I am just trying to accept what happened. I am just letting it go and moving ahead, " she said.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki & 4 Other Contestants Have Been Eliminated; Finale To Be Shot On THIS Date!

For the unversed, Nikki had earlier revealed that it was her brother's dream to see her in Khatron Ke Khiladi and that's the reason she took up the stunt-based reality show. However, the actress was trolled by a lot of people for travelling to another country and participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi, a few days after her brother’s death.