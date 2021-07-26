KKK 11’s Varun Sood On Marriage Plans With Divya Agarwal: We Don’t Want To Get Married Right Now

Varun Sood, who is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, is winning hearts on the internet with his outstanding performance. The Roadies X2 fame is not leaving any stone unturned to survive in the celebrity-adventure show. Apart from his reel life, Varun's real-life is also popular on social media. For the unversed, the actor is in a relationship with Divya Agarwal. Ever since the couple started dating each other, netizens have been asking them about their marriage plans.

Recently, in an interview with Times of India, Varun Sood spoke about his marriage plans with Divya Agarwal and said that he doesn't like people questioning about his wedding. He said, "Divya and I are very young, marriage is something which will be eventually on the cards in the future. I don't like the fact that some people keep asking me why are you not getting married. We don't want to get married right now. We have a lot to do in life. Right now, we both are taking care of our families and we want to excel in our careers. Eventually, whenever the marriage happens, everyone will get to know. Right now, we are in a very good space, we are staying together working and having fun. It's great and we are very young to get married."

Varun further stated that Divya is very proud of his Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 journey. He revealed that she used to stay in touch with him despite having a hectic schedule. Varun Sood feels blessed that he got some good friends during the KKK journey. For the unversed, he shares a good bond with Vishal Aditya Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Sana Makbul and others.

Talking about Varun Sood's career, he has featured in Ace Of Space, Splitsvilla 9 and Roadies Revolution. He also acted in Ragini MMS: Returns with Divya Agarwal.