Kratika Sengar Says She Is Not Replacing Nimrit Kaur In Choti Sarrdaarni; To Be Seen In Different Role

Popular show Choti Sarrdaarni has been in the news recently with rumours about its lead actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia making an exit due to health reasons. It was being speculated that Nimrit would be replaced by actress Kratika Sengar. However, Kratika has now opened up on the same and reacted to the reports of her replacing Nimrit.

The actress who is making her comeback after almost three years told TOI that she is not stepping into Nimrit’s shoes but is playing a different role instead. She also heaped praises for Nimrit’s performance and said wouldn’t have taken up the offer if the makers approached her to replace her.

Kratika said, “I am not replacing Nimrit, but playing a new character. I wouldn’t have taken up the offer had they approached me to replace the original protagonist. She has played the character so beautifully that I wouldn’t want to step into her shoes.”

It must be noted that some days back, Nimrit had denied the replacement news and said that she has not made an exit from the show. A source close to the development also opened up about Nimrit’s break and Kratika’s role and entry for an upcoming track.

The source told SpotBoyE, “She (Nimrit) is very much a part of the show and we will try to accommodate her via phone calls. We needed a popular face for an upcoming track and that’s how Kratika came into the picture. We don’t know how long the cameo would last. We will plan the future track once Nimrit recovers and resumes shooting.”

